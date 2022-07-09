Recommended Reading: Behind the wheel of the Rivian R1S

Abigail Bassett, Autoblog

Rivian’s second consumer vehicle is poised to expand the limited options in the fully-electric seven-seater SUV market. Autoblog took the 2022 model for a spin both on-road and off to see how the automotive startup’s latest product performs.

Kathryn VanArendonk and Josef Adalian, Vulture

Streaming services have loads of data on how shows perform, but according to showrunners, the companies aren’t forthcoming with the specifics when it comes time to renew or cancel a series. “It’s like reading something where everything is redacted except stuff that makes you feel bad about your show,” one of them told Vulture.

Anderson Cooper, 60 Minutes

60 Minutes goes inside the facility where Boston Dynamics builds all of its robots after years of trying to get a foot in the door.