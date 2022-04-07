Recent Chrome OS updates have broken some Chromebooks’ cameras

Recent Chrome OS updates have broken the camera on some Chromebooks for some users, as reported by About Chromebooks. Some bug reports found by the publication list differing issues; one said the camera “simply does not work,” while another said the camera is “unable to focus properly.” People also reported problems across a few different updates, with at least one dating back to Chrome 97. (Chrome OS is currently on version 100.)

There have been some reports of camera issues with the following devices, according to About Chromebooks:

Acer Chromebook 14

HP Chromebook x2 11

Lenovo Duet 5 Chromebook 5

Lenovo 10e Chromebook

Google Pixelbook Go

Acer Chromebook Spin 13

In a Reddit thread about recent camera problems with the Duet 5, a person with a “Verified Googler” tag said Tuesday that the company is working on a fix. “Our team anticipates that the fix will be available later this week with a software update and is not related to your device,” said the person, who identified themselves as “Alisha.” “We will share an update on this thread once the fix has rolled out.”

It’s unclear if this fix will also address camera issues found on other Chromebooks. We’ve asked Google for clarification.