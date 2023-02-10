Realme’s latest special edition phone is a Coca-Cola inspired 10 Pro

Because Realme has no chill, the theme extends all the way from the packaging to the UI. Case in point: there’s a camera mode where the shutter makes the sound of a coke opening. See if your green iPhone can do that. The phone itself features a prominent Coke logo and a couple of design touches, like red rings around the camera lenses. The customized interface includes a specially designed lock screen, charging animation, and matching app icons.

The Coke theme extends to the UI and custom app icons. Image: Realme

Underneath all of this, of course, is an otherwise run-of-the-mill phone. It has all the same specs as a non-Coke Realme phone (can we call that version… the Realme 10 Pro Coke Zero?). There’s a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, a 6.7-inch 1080p display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a 108-megapixel main camera.