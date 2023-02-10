Realme’s latest special edition phone is a Coca-Cola inspired 10 Pro

Because Realme has no chill, the theme extends all the way from the packaging to the UI. Case in point: there’s a camera mode where the shutter makes the sound of a coke opening. See if your green iPhone can do that. The phone itself features a prominent Coke logo and a couple of design touches, like red rings around the camera lenses. The customized interface includes a specially designed lock screen, charging animation, and matching app icons.
Underneath all of this, of course, is an otherwise run-of-the-mill phone. It has all the same specs as a non-Coke Realme phone (can we call that version… the Realme 10 Pro Coke Zero?). There’s a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, a 6.7-inch 1080p display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a 108-megapixel main camera.
Realme’s promo materials go to great lengths to stress how fun and youthful the phone is, with lots of photos of young people out having a good time with their Cokes and Coke-branded phones. That’s cute, but I wonder if this special edition is destined to wind up on more dusty collectors’ shelves than in the hands of the youth. In either case, depending on where you live, you might have a tough time finding one — the Coca-Cola edition Realme 10 Pro will only be offered in limited markets. It goes on sale in India starting February 14th for ₹20,999 (about $254).