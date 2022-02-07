Read Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 press release two days before it’s live

We’re less than two days out from Samsung’s next Unpacked event. Ahead of the big show, leaked renders, pictures, and even a press release have revealed just about everything regarding the unannounced Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, which is the first to include a high-end “Ultra” model. Not only that, that Tab S8 Ultra has already been photographed in the wild.

Let’s start first with that press release. Serial leaker Evan Blass shared images of what looks to be Samsung’s entire press release about the Tab S8 lineup from his Leakland Substack, and the release corroborates other rumors about Samsung’s expected three new tablet models: the Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus, and S8 Ultra. Just a few highlights from the release: the tablets will apparently support Wi-Fi 6E and 45-watt fast charging, and the S8 Plus and S8 Ultra will come with a “new and improved” S Pen stylus that “uses a prediction algorithm for ultra-low latency.”

Blass also shared a truckload of detailed renders. According to the renders, the Tab S8 will be the smallest of the bunch with an 11-inch screen and a 2560 x 1600 resolution; the Tab S8 Plus will be the next step up with a 12.4-inch screen and a 2800 x 1752 resolution; and the Tab S8 Ultra will have a huge 14.6-inch screen with a 2960 x 1848 resolution (and a notch). The Plus and Ultra will also have OLED screens, while the standard Tab S8 will have an LCD screen.



The renders shared by Blass additionally reveal some accessories that will launch alongside the Ultra, including a keyboard cover reminiscent of Apple and Microsoft’s covers for the iPad Pro and Surface lines. It also appears Samsung will offer a cover with no keyboard, if that’s your preferred option.



If the leaks already have you interested in one of the tablets, it seems you’ll be able to get your own soon — according to the press release, you’ll be able to pre-order the Tab 8 lineup starting February 9th at 10AM ET, and the devices will launch on February 25th beginning with “select markets” that include the US, Europe, and Korea.

And if you want an idea of what the Tab S8 Ultra’s notched screen looks like in real life before getting one for yourself, check out this photo shared on Twitter:

At Unpacked, Samsung is also expected to reveal the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones, including a Note-inspired S22 Ultra. If you want to learn more, check out our full article about what to expect from the event, which kicks off February 9th at 10AM ET.