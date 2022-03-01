Razor updates its iconic kick scooters with electric motors and powerful batteries

Razor, the company that helped kick off the scooter craze over two decades ago, announced new, electrified versions of its classic kick scooter models. And this time, they’re built for adults.

Razor is launching a Kickstarter campaign for the new scooters, with the first models scheduled to start shipping in August 2022. The scooters, modeled on the company’s iconic kick scooters originally built for kids, will come in five different colors: orange, blue, red, pink, and black. And thanks to powerful 350W motors, these scooters will go a little faster than those that rely solely on leg muscles.

Razor is looking to tap into Gen Z’s nostalgia for the simpler times of their childhood with their marketing pitch for these new, electrified scooters. “The Razor Icon allows adult fans to experience all the joys of the early 2000s again, but with the ability to cruise around the neighborhood with a grown-up style and feel,” the company says.

Photo: Razor

Sometimes it seems like there’s an arms race to release the fastest, most rugged, most powerful e-scooter on the planet. Each week, I get pitches on scooters that can hit top speeds of 30, 40, even 50 mph, with jumbo battery packs and dual motors to boot. But there’s a trade-off. Obviously, they can be very dangerous to ride. But it’s also the case that many of these high-powered two-wheelers retail for well over $1,000. That’s more than most people are probably willing to spend on an electric scooter.

Razor is playing a different game. After making its name synonymous with kid scooters, Razor has been expanding its reach into the adult market, most recently with the release of three new models: the EcoSmart SUP, E300 HD, and C25. Each had a top speed of only 15.5 mph, assuming a maximum load of 220 pounds.

The new Razor Icon is one of the company’s more powerful models, with a top speed of 18 mph and a claimed range of 18 miles on a single charge, thanks to its 36V battery. Razor says it plans on selling these e-scooters for “under $1,000.”