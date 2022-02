The first Razer keyboard to feature a 65 percent layout is also wireless. The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed is usually available for $179.99, but it can currently be found at both Amazon and Best Buy for just $119.99. This discount currently matches the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this keyboard.

The BlackWidow V3 Mini nixes the function row, number pad, and a few of the less popular keys for a board that takes up a bare minimum of space while retaining as much functionality as possible. The keyboard can pair with devices via Bluetooth or wireless 2.4GHz and can last for up to 200 hours on a single charge. It also uses a detachable USB-C connection that allows you to top the battery off quickly and uses custom cable mods too.

While it doesn’t use Razer’s optical switches, the BlackWidow V3 Mini can be equipped with your choice of Razer’s proprietary linear yellow or clicky green switches.

A pair of webcams from Logitech is currently on sale. Right now, you can find the Logitech 4K Pro webcam at B&H photo for $159.99, a decent value for a camera that typically sells for $199.99. Based on our research, it’s tough to find a 4K webcam for less than $200, making this sale certainly worthy of consideration.

As the name suggests, the 4K Pro webcam is capable of recording 4K footage at up to 30 frames per second — more specifically, at a resolution of 4096 x 2160p. It’s also capable of recording at 1080p and 720p up to speeds of 60fps and 90fps, respectively. This high-resolution capture capability also allows you to log in to your computer using Windows Hello facial recognition. The lens has an adjustable field of view, and the camera is also equipped with a pair of built-in mics for audio capture.

Of course, if you’re planning on doing any type of streaming on a regular basis, you’ll be better served by a dedicated microphone. Thankfully, Best Buy is offering a bundle that combines the Logitech C922 Pro HD webcam with the Blue Yeti USB microphone. Purchased separately, this bundle would cost you $229.99, but it’s currently discounted to $149.99 at Best Buy.

While the camera only features a maximum capture resolution of 1080p at 30fps, this is more than enough for streaming and other scenarios that demand a dedicated webcam. Some of the features that make this standalone camera a better choice are the larger field of view and the autofocus function. A dedicated webcam also offers greater control over your image — in this case, by way of Logitech’s Capture software, which allows you to fine-tune brightness, contrast, and other settings.

Meanwhile, the Blue Yeti standalone mic offers a drastic improvement in terms of audio quality. The robust condenser microphone offers a variety of pickup patterns and can be mounted to a boom if you need to free up some space on your desk.

Logitech 4K Pro Webcam The 4K Pro webcam from Logitech is functionally identical to the Logitech Brio. The camera is capable of capturing 4K footage at up to 30fps, but it can also be configured to capture 1080p footage at 60fps or 720p at 90fps.

Blue Microphones Pro Streamer Pack This bundle packages a Logitech C922 Pro HD Webcam and a Blue Yeti USB Microphone. An excellent combo for anyone planning to do some semi-regular streaming.

Correction February 25th, 12:54PM ET: An earlier version of this post highlighted a deal on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, which, unlike the excellent Odyssey G9, is not a monitor we recommend. We’ve removed the deal and updated the post to reflect the change. We regret the error.