Razer’s $150 Zephyr Pro smart mask adds voice amplification

Almost exactly one year ago, Razer announced Project Hazel. The smart face mask, which later became Zephyr, went on sale in October for $100 and promptly sold out. No doubt sensing an opportunity, the company now plans to release a Pro version of the mask in 2022. It will have all the features of the standard model, including the dual-fan active filtration system with N95 filters and RGB lighting, and add voice amplification.

That’s a feature Project Hazel included but that Razer was forced to cut as it worked to bring the prototype to market. It will amplify your voice by 60 decibels up to one meter away. A button on the side will allow you to toggle the feature on and off. Beyond 2022, Razer hasn’t said when it will release the Zephyr Pro, but what we do know is the mask will cost $150. The company will also offer a starter pack with 100 days of filters for $200.

