Razer takes on Elgato’s Stream Deck with its Stream Controller

Many creators use a control pad like Elgato’s to help them manage livestreams and create art. is looking to make moves in the space with its own control pad, the .

The company is working with on the device, which seems to be a rebadged version of the with Razer’s marketing muscle behind it. The Stream Controller has 12 haptic switchblade keys, six analog dials and eight physical buttons, all of which you can customize using Loupedeck’s software on Windows or macOS. You can use the controls to change all kinds of settings (such as layouts and scenes) on the fly, launch apps and even manage smart home devices.

Razer

The dials help the Stream Controller stand out from similar devices. They allow for fine adjustment of certain settings, such as lighting and volume, so you might use it as an audio mixer to balance out your microphone, gameplay and background music. You can find plugins, profiles and icon packs on the marketplace and create your own actions and macros.

You’ll be able to set up multiple control layouts (called workspaces) for dedicated purposes and map those to the eight physical buttons or swipe between them. Digital artists who stream on Twitch for fun could use the Stream Controller for both work and pleasure, since they can switch to a separate workspace with completely different functions. Or you might use the Stream Controller to control music playback during the day and help you edit YouTube or TikTok videos at night.

You’ll pay a premium for the extra utility of the dials and other functions, though. , the Stream Controller is more expensive than the $150 Stream Deck. Razer will start shipping the device this fall.