Razer launches new Hello Kitty headphones, mouse, and gaming chair

Razer, maker of gaming hardware with serious gamer names like the DeathAdder mouse, BlackWidow keyboard, and Gigantus mouse pad, launched a new and extremely cute line of Sanrio themed products Thursday. The Razer x Hello Kitty and Friends collection is now live (well some of it), and includes some nice-looking gear that will melt the heart of even the most hardened fragging enthusiast.

The standout product from the Razer x Hello Kitty and Friends collection is a Hello Kitty spin on the company’s Kraken BT “Kitty Edition” headset — the popular pink Bluetooth headphones that feature a pair of cute cat ears. The Hello Kitty-inspired Kraken sports rounded ears and Hello Kitty’s iconic bow, as well as “Razer Chroma RGB and a burst of stream-reactive lighting,” Razer says. Hello Kitty friends My Melody, Pompompurin, Badtz-Maru, Keroppi, and others are printed on the underside of the Kraken’s headband.

Here’s a closer look at those headphones, which cost $119.99:

Photo: Razer

Razer also has a Sanrio-themed DeathAdder Essential mouse, decorated with Hello Kitty and rainbows, and a Goliathus mouse mat, which are being sold as a bundle for $64.99.

Finally, the Razer x Hello Kitty and Friends collection includes a Razer Iskur X gaming chair featuring Hello Kitty chilling on a rainbow on one side, her Sanrio friends gathering on the other side, and varying shades of pink leather throughout. That chair costs $499.99. A matching lumbar cushion with memory foam and “plush, velvety fabric” is a $59.99 add-on.

Photo: Razer Photo: Razer

Here’s to many gib-filled victories in Quake 3 Arena with Hello Kitty and friends!