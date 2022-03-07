Razer brings its analog switches to a compact 60 percent keyboard

If you were tempted by Razer’s analog keyboard last year but want something a little more compact, then the Huntsman Mini Analog might be worth a look. Razer says this is the first time it’s brought its Analog Optical Switches to a keyboard with a 60 percent layout, which means it doesn’t have a function row, numpad, or even arrow keys. The result is a very diminutive accessory, ideal for anyone with limited desk space.

Having analog switches means the keyboard can register a range of inputs beyond its keys being simply pressed or not-pressed. For example, Razer’s software lets you assign two commands to one key (one for a half press, or another for a full press), and you can also change each switch’s actuation point (aka how much you have to push a key before it registers a press).

Analog control also means you can have individual keys emulate a controller joystick, offering more fine-grained control in racing games, as one example. But this kind of functionality can be a little hit-or-miss in my experience. PC games are generally designed to be controlled with either a gamepad or a keyboard, so combining the two can be messy. Check out my review of the Wooting Two HE for an overview of the kinds of problems you can encounter with an analog keyboard.

Other features of the Huntsman Mini Analog include doubleshot PBT keycaps, a detachable USB-C cable, RGB lighting, and a polling rate of 1000Hz. That’s a fairly typical polling rate for a keyboard, but does mean the Huntsman Mini Analog won’t have the kind of responsiveness seen on the Huntsman V2 with its 8000Hz polling rate.

The Huntsman Mini Analog is going on sale this month globally for $149.99 (€159.99).