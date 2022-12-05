Ramattra will be easier to earn in the Overwatch 2 battle pass

Ramattra, the sleek and terrifying new tank coming with Overwatch 2’s second season, will be much easier to earn than the previous hero Kiriko. Aaron Keller, Overwatch 2’s game designer, stated in a brief message on Twitter that developer Blizzard is lowering the level at which Ramattra unlocks from 55 to 45.

In the past, new Overwatch heroes would be added free of charge. With the move from premium to a free-to-play model, heroes are now earned either via paying for the premium battle pass at $10 / season or by unlocking the hero via progression on the free battle pass.

While new heroes Sojourn and Junker Queen were added for free when Overwatch 2 launched, the support hero Kiriko was one that folks would either have to pay or grind for. She was unlockable at level 55, a tier that developers thought was fair but was considered by some as too high a level to reach for casual players. Indeed, when I played, even with EXP bonuses, it still felt like I earned levels at a snail’s pace. Level 55 was not something I could have achieved unless Overwatch 2 was the only game I could devote a significant amount of time to.