Ram 1500 REV reservations sold out in less than a week

Ram pulled the wraps off its 1500 REV electric truck concept at CES, following that up with a proper unveiling earlier this month. Eager early adopters could reserve a 2024 model with a $100 deposit for the so-called Ram REV Insider+ membership. However, late last week, Stellantis shut down pre-orders as “membership max capacity” had been reached. Initial news of the closure was posted on a Ram 1500 REV forum early Friday and Jalopnik confirmed with the automaker that reservations were indeed sold out. No additional information on the number of memberships purchased or when they might re-open was made available to the outlet.

During the official debut on Super Bowl Sunday, Ram revealed an electric truck that looks more like its gas-powered siblings than the futuristic design we saw at CES. That’s not uncommon as Ford’s F-150 Lightning also closely resembles it’s massively popular existing lineup. We still don’t know much about the 1500 REV’s specs yet, though Car and Driver reports it will have a battery pack that can quick charge at 350 kilowatts that’s based on 800-volt architecture. Ram is targeting a driving range of up to 500 miles and towing capacity over 10,000 pounds.

The Ram concept featured an interior that can be reconfigured for three rows of seating thanks to a powered midgate. And with the midgate down, the 1500 REV can carry items up to 18 feet in length. It’s unknown at this point if those storage and seating options will make it on the final production model. We also don’t know exactly how much the truck will cost, but it will likely be comparable to the F-150 Lightning, which currently starts at just under $56,000.