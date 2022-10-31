Ralph Lauren redesigned its iconic logo for a Fortnite collab

In a first for Ralph Lauren, the collection was concepted as a digital-first capsule, creatively influenced by a gaming design aesthetic. The digital outfits showcase Ralph Lauren’s signature artistry and craftsmanship, rendered in high fidelity with incredibly rich detail, while the physical capsule collection translates the outfits into the real world. Underlining this interplay between digital and physical, the boot will come to life as a replica of the digital version shown in the Fortnite outfits, and will be available in the coming months.