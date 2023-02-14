Quick fixes: how to make your Chromebook’s screen rotate

The Chromebook screen doesn’t rotate in tablet mode.

Hit Ctrl > Shift > Refresh, or fix it in Settings.

One of the nice things about many Chromebooks is that you can fold the keyboard back (or detach it) and use it as a tablet. However, something may occasionally go wrong so that when you try to use it as a tablet and physically rotate it, the screen on your Chromebook won’t make the 90-degree rotation that you need. This can be really irritating — but there are a couple of very easy ways to adjust it.

Your Chromebook’s screen should rotate 90 degrees every time you put it in tablet mode — in other words, when you fold the keyboard back or remove it and hold the device like a tablet. If it’s not doing that automatically, then you can fix it in settings.

In tablet mode, make sure your Chromebook’s orientation is set to “Auto-rotate.”

Note: you cannot do this when your keyboard is in ordinary notebook position because the Auto-rotate selection will not be available. However, using the drop-down menu, you can have your screen rotate to 90, 180, or 270 degrees if you want.

If you want to temporarily rotate your Chromebook’s screen 90 degrees while you’re in notebook mode, it’s easy.