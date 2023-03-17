Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 will debut in mid-range phones this month

has unveiled its latest chipset that will power a wealth of mid-range phones starting later this month. Redmi and Realme are among the brands that will use the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset.

As you might expect, the chipset isn’t quite as powerful as the , but it appears to offer a notable upgrade over the . Qualcomm says the CPU will deliver a performance improvement of over 50 percent, with speeds of up to 2.91GHz. The company claims the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 will offer improvements in GPU performance (by two times) and power efficiency (by 13 percent) as well. Moreover, Qualcomm says that “on-device AI is integrated across the entire platform.”

You can expect over twice the AI performance compared with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and 40 percent better per-watt performance, Qualcomm says. AI Super Resolution is said to be capable of upscaling game visuals and photos from 1080p to 4K resolution.

Other gaming features include volumetric rendering, which adds particle graphics such as fog and smoke. Auto variable rate shading should help to boost performance and power by rendering content that’s in focus at full resolution and limiting the background of a scene to a lower resolution, according to Qualcomm. The company claims that Snapdragon Sound with Qualcomm aptX will deliver lossless music streaming and lag-free gaming audio too.

The chipset supports photo captures up to 200MP, along with HDR video capture with triple exposure from two cameras at the same time. Thanks to 18-bit Triple ISP support, it could be easier to capture better images in very low light. Qualcomm says devices using the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 can capture 30 images and blend the best parts of them into a single shot to provide you with brighter, clearer and more colorful photos.

On the connectivity front, there’s support for 4G and 5G dual SIMs, along with download speeds of up to 4.4 Gbps over a data network thanks to the new X62 5G modem. As for WiFi, Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 will enable download speeds of up to 3.6 Gbps.