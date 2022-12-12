Puss in Boots on Hot Ones is the greatest crossover

The latest episode of Hot Ones features the show’s most iconic star yet, the legendary outlaw Puss in Boots. Yes, the Puss in Boots who first joined Shrek the ogre and Donkey on their adventures in Far Far Away in 2004’s Shrek 2. Hot Ones host Sean Evans sits down with Puss to talk about the cat’s several lives (and deaths) and his personal connections, as they try a variety of themed hot sauces.

You’ll notice this lineup of sauces is a little different from the usual Hot Ones catalogue. Peep the ogre-branded bottle. Puss brags about being able to handle the heat, though he certainly samples a lot of the milk to alleviate the burn. Though as Evans mentions, one of his deaths was caused by getting too drunk (???) on milk, so maybe Puss ought to ease off the stuff.

This is, of course, a promotion with Universal Pictures to promote the new Puss in Boots movie and not an actual talking cat trying hot sauces. Alas! One can dream!

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is out on Dec. 21.