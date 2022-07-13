PUBG Battlegrounds’ Deston map is now on PC, along with new updates

PUBG Battlegrounds’ newest map, Deston, is here. The latest battlefield is the first to be released since the game went free-to-play earlier this year. The new map also has a new trailer, which PUBG Studios premiered on Wednesday. Deston is live for PC players now, while console players will have to wait until July 21 to play.

Deston is set in a city that was flooded by a massive hurricane, giving it a mix of rich vegetation in some areas, and massive cities in others. Among the urban centers of the map is Ripton, a downtown area that presents one of the game’s largest sprawls, while also being partially submerged in water. The city also includes the tallest skyscraper in PUBG history.

To help players deal with the new heights of the map, PUBG Studios has also introduced new devices called Ascenders — essentially vertical, mechanized ziplines that can automatically take players to the top or bottom of buildings and skyscrapers. They’re basically elevators, except without any walls, ceiling, or floor. The map also features new vehicles, like the Pillar Car, and new weapons, like the MP9 SMG and the 012 shotgun.

Deston will be a completely free update that goes along with the game’s latest patch. There’s also a new Survivor Pass players can buy, allowing them to unlock new cosmetic items. PUBG Studios details further changes from the update in the game’s latest patch notes.