Psychonauts 2 development detailed in extensive 32-part documentary

If 100-percenting Psychonauts 2 for the seventh time seems like a daunting task, worry not: 2 Players Productions has you covered with a free 32-episode documentary.

Double Fine PsychOdyssey follows the acclaimed studio throughout the development of 2021’s psychedelic platformer, offering a further glimpses into the “passion, humor, and heartbreak of game development.” All 32 episodes are available on Double Fine’s YouTube channel right now — some are as short as 19 minutes, while longer episodes, like “The Amnesia Fortnight Movie,” are closer to two hours long.

Okay! Okay! The time is here! Six years and thousands of hours of footage have led to a fresh documentary series by 2 Players Productions. Behold Double Fine PsychOdyssey, a deep dive into the creativity and chaos that birthed Psychonauts 2! pic.twitter.com/OEP6q6dX4Z — Double Fine (@DoubleFine) February 10, 2023

The extensive series, which has been seven years in the making, comes from 2 Players Productions, whose most recent documentary, Double Fine Adventure, followed the creation of Broken Age, the developer’s Kickstarter success story. 2 Players Productions has also released documentaries about Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception and Minecraft.

The Hamden Journal named Psychonauts 2 one of the best games of 2021, calling its story “one of the best video game stories ever told,” in which the mechanics, the environments, “nearly everything serve the game’s narrative.”