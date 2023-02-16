PSVR2: The best games to play

If the PlayStation VR 2 is your first foray into the world of VR and you’re looking for some guidance on what you should be playing first, you’ve come to the right place. After nearly a week with the PSVR 2, we’ve narrowed down some of the top games across a variety of genres to really put your new headset to work.

Note: This list is limited to the games that are currently available for testing. Titles like Resident Evil Village, No Man’s Sky, and Gran Turismo 7 won’t have PSVR 2 functionality added until Feb. 22, so check back after launch for more additions to this list.

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Unquestionably the most graphically impressive game on PSVR 2 right now is Horizon Call of the Mountain. This spinoff based on the popular open-world series has you clambering up cliff sides and firing off arrows as you attempt to survive some encounters with nasty robotic critters. As the primary exclusive, Horizon is the main showcase of the PSVR 2’s many unique features, from eye tracking to in-helmet haptics to adaptive triggers.

Just a note: If you’re brand-new to VR or you get motion sickness easily, Horizon is going to be a bit of a tough pill to swallow, since it’s built around some of the more quease-inducing gameplay aspects in VR. Until the game adds a teleport movement option, be very wary.

The Last Clockwinder

While less of a graphical stunner than Horizon, The Last Clockwinder makes up for it by being one of the most unique and creative VR games ever made. The premise: You’re attempting to revive a defunct clock tower by using robots that record your exact movements. So, if you want to turn a crank, you can record the movement of you doing it once and the robot will then turn the crank forever. This gets increasingly complicated as you record yourself throwing balls into the air that another recorded robot can then catch and move along the line, until you have a fully automated assembly line. All of this is paired with an endearing storyline and stellar art design.

Tetris Effect: Connected

One of The Hamden Journal’s favorite games of the last decade continues to get revived for new platforms, and PSVR 2 gets the latest incarnation. If you’re familiar with Tetris, you’ll be well served here, thanks to an incredible backing soundtrack and trippy visuals. The PSVR 2’s haptics groove along to the beat in cool ways, and as a bizarre extra feature, you can activate “Zone” mode just by closing your eyes, thanks to Tetris Effect’s use of eye tracking. Tetris Effect is also very welcoming to new VR players, with minimal risk of yarfing. Always a good thing!

Thumper

Another music-heavy re-release in the vein of Tetris Effect, Thumper arrives on PSVR 2 as the thumpiest title in the launch line-up. This action rhythm game has you piloting a metal bug as it zooms along a track, and you’ll have to hit the right inputs timed to the music to ensure that you don’t turn said metal bug into scrap. The trippy, Tron-esque visuals fill your entire field of vision thanks to PSVR 2’s wide, 110-degree viewing angle, and the helmet’s haptics will bounce right along with the beat… so long as you’re hitting your cues. A stellar experience for anyone who enjoys a laser light show every now and then.

Moss and Moss Book 2

The cutest titles in PSVR 2’s launch line-up are Moss and Moss Book 2, games that have you commanding a little field mouse as it attempts to take on various fantasy beasts. This is a strange twist on the VR format, in that you’re overseeing all of the action from above rather than stepping into the perspective of Quill, Moss’s adorable mouse. New to PSVR 2 are improved haptics and the PS5’s adaptive triggers, which make the experience of mouse survival all the more harrowing.