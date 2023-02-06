PSVR2: Sony answers your burning questions in an extensive new FAQ

Sony has posted an extensive FAQ about the PlayStation VR2 ahead of the imminent launch of the next-generation virtual reality headset. Though a lot of the questions cover what we already know, the FAQ page includes a handful of interesting tidbits about what you can expect from the headset when it launches on February 22nd.

Personally, I was most happy to see Sony confirm that there are more than 100 games in development for the platform. The headset will have an impressive launch window lineup that includes games like Tetris Effect, Rez Infinite, and, after a free update available on launch day, Gran Turismo 7, but now we know for certain that there will be a lot of games to look forward to down the line. The folks at Resetera currently count 122 games in development; I’m quite excited for the port of Beat Saber.

Everything you get with the PSVR2. Image: Sony

However, Sony reiterated that original PSVR games will not be compatible with PSVR2. “PS VR2 is designed to deliver a truly next-generation VR experience, with advanced features such as haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, inside-out tracking, eye tracking and more,” Sony’s Sid Shuman wrote in the FAQ. “Due to this new approach to playing games in PS VR2, PS VR games are not compatible with PS VR2.” However, some games will have cross-buy or paid upgrades.