PSVR 2 games list at launch, upcoming in 2023

More than 40 PlayStation VR 2 games will launch within a month of the PlayStation 5 virtual reality headset’s Feb. 22 release. The lineup includes big-budget, first-party adaptations like Horizon Call of the Mountain; virtual reality adaptations of hits like Rez Infinite and Tetris Effect; plus several free updates and upgrades to existing PlayStation titles.
Gran Turismo 7’s virtual reality support in PSVR 2 also arrives on launch day. It will be joined by free updates or upgrades to games like Resident Evil Village, No Man’s Sky, and NFL Pro Era.
Here’s the full list of PSVR 2 games arriving launch day and beyond. We’ve grouped them so readers can know the launch games and what is upcoming from the weeks and months to follow, including what is a PSVR 2 port of another VR platform’s game, and what is an update or an upgrade.
PSVR 2 launch games, from new games to free updates
The following games and updates launched alongside the PSVR 2 headset on Feb. 22:
- 2MD: VR Football Unleashed All-Star
- After the Fall — Complete Edition (free update for PSVR 1 owners)
- Altair Breaker
- Cave Digger 2 : Dig Harder
- Cities VR – Enhanced Edition
- Cosmonius High
- Demeo
- Drums Rock
- Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (physical release on March 10)
- Fantavision 202X
- Garden of the Sea
- Gran Turismo 7 (free update)
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Job Simulator (free update for PSVR 1 owners)
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!
- The Last Clockwinder
- Les Mills Bodycombat
- The Light Brigade
- Moss
- Moss: Book 2
- NFL Pro Era (free update for PSVR 1 owners)
- No Man’s Sky (free update for PSVR 1 owners)
- Pavlov VR
- Pistol Whip (free update, but won’t transfer PSVR 1 save progress)
- Puzzling Places (free update)
- Ragnarock
- Resident Evil Village (free update)
- Rez Infinite (premium update for PSVR 1 owners)
- Runner
- Song in the Smoke: Rekindled (free update for PSVR 1 owners)
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition
- Swordsman VR (free update for PSVR 1 owners within first three months)
- Synth Riders (free update for PSVR 1 owners)
- The Tale of Onogoro
- Tentacular
- Tetris Effect (premium update for PSVR 1 owners)
- Thumper (premium update for PSVR 1 owners)
- Unplugged: Air Guitar
- Vacation Simulator (free update for PSVR 1 owners)
- What the Bat
- Zenith: The Last City (free update for PSVR 1 owners)
- Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded
PSVR 2 launch window games in late February and March 2023
The following games are arriving in the PSVR 2’s launch window:
- Before Your Eyes (March 10)
- The Dark Pictures: Switchback (March 16)
- Gorn (March 16)
- Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending (March 17, free update for PSVR 1 owners)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution (March 21)
- C-Smash VRS demo (March 23)
- Nock: Bow + Arrow Soccer (March TBA)
Other upcoming PSVR 2 games in 2023
Here are all PSVR 2 games dated for sometime in 2023:
- Another Fisherman’s Tale
- Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition (April 4, premium update for PSVR 1 owners)
- Crossfire: Sierra Squad
- Firewall Ultra
- Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord
- Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue (May 25)
- Sushi Ben
- Hellsweeper VR
- The Last Worker
Upcoming PSVR 2 games with no release date
Finally, here is every announced game without a release date:
- C-Smash VRS
- Resident Evil 4 Remake (free update post-release)
- X8
- VR Skater
More PSVR 2 games are set to be announced or dated as part of a State of Play on Feb. 23.
Not sure what to play? Our best games for PlayStation VR 2 list can help.