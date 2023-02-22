PSVR 2 games list at launch, upcoming in 2023

More than 40 PlayStation VR 2 games will launch within a month of the PlayStation 5 virtual reality headset’s Feb. 22 release. The lineup includes big-budget, first-party adaptations like Horizon Call of the Mountain; virtual reality adaptations of hits like Rez Infinite and Tetris Effect; plus several free updates and upgrades to existing PlayStation titles.

Gran Turismo 7’s virtual reality support in PSVR 2 also arrives on launch day. It will be joined by free updates or upgrades to games like Resident Evil Village, No Man’s Sky, and NFL Pro Era.

Here’s the full list of PSVR 2 games arriving launch day and beyond. We’ve grouped them so readers can know the launch games and what is upcoming from the weeks and months to follow, including what is a PSVR 2 port of another VR platform’s game, and what is an update or an upgrade.

PSVR 2 launch games, from new games to free updates

The following games and updates launched alongside the PSVR 2 headset on Feb. 22:

2MD: VR Football Unleashed All-Star

After the Fall — Complete Edition (free update for PSVR 1 owners)

Altair Breaker

Cave Digger 2 : Dig Harder

Cities VR – Enhanced Edition

Cosmonius High

Demeo

Drums Rock

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (physical release on March 10)

Fantavision 202X

Garden of the Sea

Gran Turismo 7 (free update)

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Job Simulator (free update for PSVR 1 owners)

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

Kayak VR: Mirage

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!

The Last Clockwinder

Les Mills Bodycombat

The Light Brigade

Moss

Moss: Book 2

NFL Pro Era (free update for PSVR 1 owners)

No Man’s Sky (free update for PSVR 1 owners)

Pavlov VR

Pistol Whip (free update, but won’t transfer PSVR 1 save progress)

Puzzling Places (free update)

Ragnarock

Resident Evil Village (free update)

Rez Infinite (premium update for PSVR 1 owners)

Runner

Song in the Smoke: Rekindled (free update for PSVR 1 owners)

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition

Swordsman VR (free update for PSVR 1 owners within first three months)

Synth Riders (free update for PSVR 1 owners)

The Tale of Onogoro

Tentacular

Tetris Effect (premium update for PSVR 1 owners)

Thumper (premium update for PSVR 1 owners)

Unplugged: Air Guitar

Vacation Simulator (free update for PSVR 1 owners)

What the Bat

Zenith: The Last City (free update for PSVR 1 owners)

Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded

PSVR 2 launch window games in late February and March 2023

The following games are arriving in the PSVR 2’s launch window:

Before Your Eyes (March 10)

The Dark Pictures: Switchback (March 16)

Gorn (March 16)

Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending (March 17, free update for PSVR 1 owners)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution (March 21)

C-Smash VRS demo (March 23)

Nock: Bow + Arrow Soccer (March TBA)

Other upcoming PSVR 2 games in 2023

Here are all PSVR 2 games dated for sometime in 2023:

Another Fisherman’s Tale

Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition (April 4, premium update for PSVR 1 owners)

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

Firewall Ultra

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue (May 25)

Sushi Ben

Hellsweeper VR

The Last Worker

Upcoming PSVR 2 games with no release date

Finally, here is every announced game without a release date:

C-Smash VRS

Resident Evil 4 Remake (free update post-release)

X8

VR Skater

More PSVR 2 games are set to be announced or dated as part of a State of Play on Feb. 23.

