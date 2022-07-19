PSN is experiencing issues just hours after Stray is released

The PlayStation Network is currently experiencing some issues, according to Sony’s PSN status page. Sony says that things like launching games, buying, downloading, and browsing games, and signing in to your account may be impacted by the problems. The problems have been going on since 1:30PM ET.

The issues are popping up just a few hours after the release of Stray, the futuristic adventure game starring a cat. Sony doesn’t give a specific reason as to why there are problems, so I’m going to place the blame for the outage squarely on the cute kitty. The cat is wreaking havoc.

It’s not clear how widespread the issues are. Things seem to be working fine on my PS5, though I’m seeing a lot of people report issues on Twitter, and there has been a spike of user reports of problems on Downdetector. Maybe someone over at Sony can feed the cat?