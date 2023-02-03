PSA: Twitter’s API changes may make it difficult to log in to your favorite games

“We are in the process of confirming the impact of the Twitter API adjustments on game account login and the corresponding resolutions,” read the tweet on Genshin Impact’s official Twitter account. “To prevent possible account login problems, we recommend going to the HoYoverse Account page to link your email address for account logins.”

It’s not known if the changes Musk intends to make to Twitter’s API will affect all such services that use it to authenticate and log into accounts. But if you’re someone who does use it, not only for these two games but for anything really, it’s worth linking affected accounts to something like an email address to prevent disruption.