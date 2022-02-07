PSA: buy Horizon Forbidden West’s PS4 version to play it on PS5 for cheaper

Horizon Forbidden West’s February 18th release is almost here, but if you’re planning on getting a digital version of the game directly from Sony to play on your PS5, you should hold up just a second before pushing the buy button. While you might see listings for $69.99, such as on this landing page, you should know that the standard edition of the PS4 version of Horizon Forbidden West is $10 cheaper and has a free upgrade to the PS5 version.

In September, Sony announced that the game wouldn’t have an upgrade path from PS4 to PS5, despite originally promising a free upgrade, and Sony quickly pivoted in response to fan outcry. PlayStation boss Jim Ryan stated it plainly on the PlayStation Blog: “Players who purchase Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free.”

Despite that promise, it’s not immediately obvious that an upgrade is available when looking at listings for Horizon Forbidden West on Sony’s website. That landing page I mentioned earlier leads with the $69.99 version, and you have to scroll down a little ways to find the cheaper PS4 version. That PS4 listing has a bullet that indicates it only works on PS4, even though a box right above the bullet suggests it also works on PS5. (To be fair, that PS5 box could just indicate that the PS4 version of the game will run on PS5.)

In addition, the PS4-specific store listing for the Horizon Forbidden West standard edition does not specify that you’ll get a free upgrade to the PS5. And Sony’s own support page about Horizon Forbidden West is outdated; it currently says that you have to buy the more expensive versions of Horizon Forbidden West to access both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game, which isn’t the case based on Ryan’s promise. Sony didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

So if you’re looking to save a few bucks on your upcoming Horizon Forbidden West purchase, consider picking up the standard edition of the PS4 version instead. But grab it on Sony’s website or the PlayStation app — on my PS5, I couldn’t find the PS4 listing.