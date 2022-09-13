Proton and DuckDuckGo want Congress to approve tech antitrust reform ‘as soon as possible’

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has yet to call a vote on the American Innovation and Choice Online Act. | Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

More than a dozen smaller tech companies, including Proton and DuckDuckGo are urging lawmakers to pass comprehensive antitrust legislation “as soon as possible.” For them, passing the bill would kill two birds with one stone, allowing lawmakers to address anti-competitive conduct and privacy failures in one go.

In a letter to top congressional leaders on Tuesday, executives from a dozen smaller tech companies called on lawmakers to pass the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, or AICO, a sweeping competition bill that would restrict dominant platforms like Google and Amazon from favoring their own services over those of their competitors. The bill would also provide new funding for antitrust regulators at the Justice Department…

Continue reading…