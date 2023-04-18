A screenshot of the new Dialogue Boost feature available from Amazon Prime Video.

Prime Video adds new Dialogue Boost feature to make voices easier to hear

You can choose between medium and high settings for Dialogue Boost. | Image: Amazon

It’s a complaint we’ve all heard by now and maybe one you’ve vented about firsthand: voices and conversations are often too difficult to understand when watching TV. I know many people who routinely enable closed captioning — even if they’re not hard of hearing — to be sure they don’t miss anything. Many soundbars and some TVs have added various speech enhancement modes to overcome this, but if you’re stuck with shoddy built-in TV speakers, unintelligible conversation can become very aggravating.

With Prime Video, Amazon has decided to do something about this dilemma at the software level. Today, the company is introducing a new Dialogue Boost mode that can be toggled on from any device that offers the streaming service. “Dialogue Boost…

