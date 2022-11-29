Portal’s free ray-tracing DLC will release on December 8th

Nvidia says the DLC was created with RTX Remix, its new modding platform that’s designed to make it easier to add support for modern technologies like ray tracing, enhanced materials, and DLSS to classic titles. Portal with RTX supports DLSS 3, the latest version of Nvidia’s AI upscaling technology, which is designed to boost resolution and frame rate when used with the latest generation of Nvidia’s graphics cards.

Portal with RTX system requirements. Image: Nvidia

DLSS 3 is exclusive to Nvidia’s 40-series GPUs, while those with older Nvidia graphics cards are limited to the slightly less advanced DLSS 2. A full list of the recommended specs can be found in the image above, but expect to need at least an RTX 3060 to run the game at 30fps in 1080p with DLSS 2, rising to an RTX 4080 for 60fps 4K with DLSS 3.