Portal and Portal 2 coming to Nintendo Switch

Portal and Portal 2 are coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022, Nintendo announced during Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct. The critically-acclaimed puzzles games were created by Valve and published in 2007 and 2011, respectively, and Portal fans, and the Switch port is likely a surprise.

While Portal and Portal 2 haven’t been on Nintendo Switch, it’s not exactly the first time a Portal game has hit the platform: Bridge Constructor Portal, which added the Portal gun to physics puzzle game Bridge Constructor, launched on the platform in 2017.

Together, the games will come packaged as Portal: Companion Collection. Portal 2 will have local, online, and split screen multilayer modes. Exact timing and price details were not announced.

Both Portal and Portal 2 were super popular for its inventive puzzling, which has the player using a portal gun to jump between spaces and solve puzzles. Cubes and lasers, too, and fit through these portals, and puzzles using these features become pretty complex. Beyond gameplay, Portal and Portal 2 are both beloved for the writing and voice acting — they’re darkly funny.

Even if you haven’t played Portal or Portal 2, you may have heard some of the catchphrases: “The cake is a lie” has moved well beyond the Valve titles and is a meme in its own right.