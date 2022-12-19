Porsche’s new on-board charger for Taycan EVs halves Level 2 charging times

Earlier this year, Porsche released a substantial software update for its sporty Taycan EV that delivered range and charging speed improvements. If you feel those enhancements weren’t enough, the automaker is releasing a hardware upgrade for existing Taycan models that halves charging times. On Performance Battery-equipped Taycans, Porsche says its new 19.2 kW onboard charging module cuts Level 2 charging times from nine-and-a-half hours to just under five hours. Meanwhile, those with Performance Battery Plus models can look forward to refilling their car’s battery from zero to full in a little over five hours, down from ten-and-a-half hours previously. The module also adds Plug and Charge capabilities to 2020 Taycans, a feature that first arrived on 2021 models.

Dramatically improving your Taycan’s charging times will cost you $1,850.15. It will also take your local Porsche dealership about 12 hours to install the module, so if you’re thinking about purchasing the upgrade for your EV, expect to be without your car for at least a day. The module is also available as an upgrade for new Taycans. You can add it to your order by selecting the KB4 option from the online configurator. If you want to take advantage of 19.2 kW charging speeds at home you can also purchase Porsche’s new wall charging unit. It retails for $1,586 (not including installation fees) and requires a 100-amp circuit for the best possible performance, though Porsche says it can also work with lower-capacity circuits.