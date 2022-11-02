Porsche Design has stuck a 992 GT3 exhaust onto a $12,000 soundbar

Would you buy a $12,000 speaker? Okay, probably not, but would you buy one if it were built into a genuine Porsche 992 GT3 exhaust? The Porsche 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro is an impractical (but nonetheless rad) custom 2.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos-capable speaker from Porsche Design that’s done just that (via What Hi-Fi, TweakTown).
The 300-watt soundbar features a 4K passthrough HDMI port and can double as a wireless music system thanks to its support for Bluetooth 5.0, Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, and Spotify Connect. While it certainly makes this a statement piece, that exhaust also comes with a hefty caveat: the product weighs in at almost 144 pounds, so you’ll want to invest in a suitably sturdy surface to place the Porsche 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro on. Thankfully, you also have the option to mount it to a wall.
This isn’t the first lavishly priced gadget to come from Porsche Design, though it ranks as one of the most expensive. The luxury lifestyle brand has previously released Porsche-branded tech collaborations like smartwatches, laptops, phones, and even gaming monitors.
Only 500 units of the Porsche 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro are available as a limited-edition run, but at $12,000, we’re a tad disappointed that the audio doesn’t blast from the tailpipes. Porsche Design is taking preorders now, with shipping due to start on January 1st, 2023.