Polestar’s O2 concept will become the Polestar 6 electric roadster, due out 2026

Polestar announced that its O2 electric roadster concept has graduated to a production model as the Polestar 6, with assembly expected to kick off in 2026.

The O2, which was first unveiled earlier this year, was originally designed to showcase the automaker’s bonded aluminum platform, which Polestar produces in-house, as well as some quirkier features like an integrated drone for aerial filming. The roadster is the company’s second concept to get upgraded to an official production model after Polestar said it was transforming its Precept concept into the Polestar 5 in 2024.

The Swedish company, which is a joint venture between Volvo and its Chinese parent company Geely, currently only has one available model: the Polestar 2 electric fastback sedan. The Polestar 3, an electric crossover SUV, is expected to be revealed in late 2021. The fourth vehicle is also expected to be an SUV, and the Polestar 5 will be a four-door sedan with a hatchback in the rear.

The Polestar O2 shares a lot of design traits with the Precept, including sharp-looking lines and a lighting signature that reflects the company’s Volvo origins. The vehicle’s body is low and wide with an aggressive stance and a compact cabin orientation, which Polestar calls “classic sports car proportions” with a more modern electric feel.

The Polestar 5 and 6 will be built on the same 800-volt architecture that should enable ultra-fast charging when plugged into a DC fast charger. In addition, the O2 will have an output of up to 884 horsepower (650kW) and 663 lb-ft (900Nm) from a dual motor powertrain, a targeted 0–62mph (0–100km/h) sprint time of 3.2 seconds, and a top speed of 155mph (250km/h).

Even though the Polestar 6 won’t be going into production until 2026, the company is already inviting customers to reserve a build spot by logging into the Polestar website starting today, August 16th. And to celebrate the launch, Polestar is producing 500 numbered units of a special “LA Concept” version of the roadster, complete with a sky-blue exterior, leather interior, and unique 21-inch wheels of the original Polestar O2 concept.

The Polestar 6 is sure to carry over many of the O2 concept’s environmental bonafides. The interior was made from a new thermoplastic mono-material — in this case, a recycled polyester for use as the sole material for all the soft interior components, such as seat foam, adhesive, 3D knit fibers, and non-woven lamination. Polestar has said this simplifies recycling and represents a step toward “greater circularity” while also reducing weight and waste.

But we’ll have to wait to see if some of the concept’s more outlandish features, like the integrated cinematic drone, make it into production. The idea was that owners could use the drone to film themselves as they drive along a twisty mountain road, for example. In other words, it’s designed to be deployed while the car is moving and to record driving sequences.

The drone — which is a concept, too — was developed in collaboration with Aerofugia’s consumer electronics brand Hoco Flow. (Aerofugia is the company that was formed after Geely acquired Boston-based electric vertical takeoff and landing startup Terrafugia.)