Polestar’s electric SUV will start at €75,000

Polestar won’t officially debut its next EV , but the company has shared initial pricing information. Earlier this week, Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said the Polestar 3 would start at €75,000 and top out at around €110,000, reports (via ). With the current parity between the euro and dollar, the automaker’s first electric SUV could cost between $75,700 and $111,000 when it arrives in the US.

Of course, with Polestar 3 production not slated to start until early 2023, the exchange rate could tip back in favor of the euro, but Ingenlath’s comments give us an idea of where the automaker plans to position the EV. A $75,000 price tag would put the base model Polestar 3 in about the same category as the and , which before incentives cost $69,990 and $72,500 in their respective Performance and Explore trims. Meanwhile, you’re looking at a car in territory with the top-end model.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the Polestar 3’s specs, but the company has said the SUV would feature the same dual-motor powertrain as the and a 372-mile range. Polestar also shared that it plans to produce the vehicle in the US partially. We’ll likely learn more about the SUV before its October debut.