Polestar will debut its new electric SUV in October

We got our first, camouflaged glimpse of Polestar’s next EV back in December. We’ll have to wait until October, however, to see the rest. The company announced on Tuesday that it will officially reveal the Polestar 3 later this fall.

This EV SUV is not only Polestar’s first SUV, it’s also the company’s first vehicle to be produced (at least partially) in the US. What’s more, it will be the first of three new models debuting over the next few years as Polestar seeks to put its vehicles in 30 markets by the end of 2023.

Like the Polestar 2, the 3 will offer 4WD thanks to its dual-motor drivetrain and a 600 km (372 mi) range. It will be built in the US and China, according to the company, with orders opening the same day as the October premiere. There’s no word yet on pricing, though production is slated to begin in early 2023.