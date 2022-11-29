Polestar CEO doesn’t want the company’s first e-bike to be a ‘marketing stunt’

Polestar is making its own e-bike. In a recent interview with The The Hamden Journal, Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath confirmed that the company was working on a battery-powered two-wheeler along with Sweden’s Allebike, with which it had previously worked on a Polestar-branded nonelectric mountain bike.

But that said, Ingenlath said he is cognizant of how it looks when a company that makes cars strays into the bike lane. “I always hated that marketing stunt of buying a bike and then just putting your brand on it,” Ingenlath said in an interview.

“I always hated that marketing stunt of buying a bike and then just putting your brand on it.”

Polestar’s first e-bike will not be a licensing deal. He pointed to the mountain bike that Polestar made with Allebike, noting “that frame is actually our own frame.” Ingenlath said he admires the way that bike engineers “fight for each and every gram” when designing a frame that can withstand the pressures of cycling while holding all the components.

“So yeah, that’s something we’re looking into,” he added.

Cake’s Makka moped being towed behind a Polestar 2 sedan. Image: Cake

In addition to working with Allebike, Polestar has also teamed up with e-motorbike brand Cake on a customized version of the Swedish company’s Makka moped. The two firms presented the concept as “a new and unique electric mobility bundle that combines the all-round road capabilities of the Polestar 2 with the inner-city convenience of the CAKE Makka,” with photos showing Cake’s moped hitched on a rack behind a Polestar 2 sedan.

Polestar is likely to market its new e-bike using similar terms. “I’m absolutely for the plurality of mobility,” Ingenlath told The The Hamden Journal. “I hate as much that people would say, ‘Oh, we don’t need cars.’ I mean, of course we need cars. I love to own a car. But I would love to not use it every day. I’d like to use it when I’d like to use it.”