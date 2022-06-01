Pokémon Violet and Scarlet are launching in November

The next Pokémon adventure is launching on November 18th. Nintendo revealed the release date for Pokémon Violet and Scarlet, the next mainline entries in the series, through a new trailer today. The games were previously pegged to launch in the second half of 2022 for the Nintendo Switch. In addition to the release date, the trailer also shows off the new professors and some new pokémon, including a pair of legendaries, along with multiplayer support for up to four people.

Violet and Scarlet were first announced in February and are the latest attempts to shift the series to a more open-world structure, following 2019’s Sword and Shield and this year’s prequel Arceus. Nintendo describes the new games as an adventure where players “can explore an open world where the various towns and cities have no borders and blend seamlessly into the wilderness.”

The holiday release also plugs a big gap in the Switch’s lineup following the delay of the sequel to Breath of the Wild into 2023. Other big incoming games from Nintendo include Mario Strikers: Battle League on June 10th, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on July 29th, and Splatoon 3 on September 9th.