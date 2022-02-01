Pokémon Unite releases Western-themed Holowear for Zeraora, Dragonite

Pokémon Unite’s newest update is called “New Sheriff in Town” and it’s available to players now. The Pokémon MOBA’s latest battle pass unlocks Wild West–themed rewards, including new outfits for your trainer and Holowear that puts your Zeraora in a studded cowboy hat, or Dragonite in an adorable worker’s apron.

Developers teased the event with an in-game-only cinematic that shows Zeraora bursting through a quiet, deserted town. The premium battle pass in Pokémon Unite costs 490 Aeos, or roughly $7.99. The Holowear imbues Zeraora’s attacks with a western flair — as you defeat enemies, wanted posters will pop up.

The new season also brings a sheriff event that allows players to collect badges and redeem them for rewards. Among the western-themed items is an “excavation style” Machamp that gives the working fighter leather chaps and a hard hat. The first set of log-in bonuses tied to this event will run from Jan. 31 to Feb. 13.

Pokémon Unite is a free-to-play competitive arena game from The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studios. It launched July 2020 on the Nintendo Switch and has since gotten numerous updates adding other fun skins, including one for a dapper Blastoise, and an astronaut Gengar. More recently, The Pokémon Company released a new mainline game, Pokémon: Legends Arceus.