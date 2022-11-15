Pokémon Scarlet & Violet guides

Pokémon is back with its next mainline entry for Nintendo Switch: Pokémon Violet and Scarlet. While navigating through the expansive Paldea region, you’ll need to catch Pokémon, battle trainers, and explore the many different routes and storylines in the game.

Our guides will help you navigate this vast region, whether you’re a Pokémon expert or a newbie to the franchise. We’ll teach you about type advantages, the best counters for gym leaders, how to breed the strongest Pokémon you can, and, of course, how to make mouth-watering sandwiches.

While the new open-world nature of the game may be daunting, it’s not so bad, as you’ll have access a variety of powerful Pokémon to turn into companions (plus our guides to walk you through every step of the way). Whether you want to focus on being a Pokémon League Champion or would prefer to just go collect Herba Mystica, we’re here to help.