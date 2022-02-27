The Hamden Journal

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new starters details

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new starters details

The Pokémon Company announced Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet during Pokémon Day presentation Sunday, and with it, we’ve been introduced to three new starter Pokémon. They are all very cute, and I’ve already decided who I’m going to choose when the game comes out on Nintendo Switch late this year. (It’s Fuecoco.)

The three new Pokémon are Sprigatito, a “capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokémon;” Fuecoco, a “laid-back Fire Croc Pokémon that does things at its own pace;” and Quaxly, an “earnest and tidy Duckling Pokémon.”



  • Sprigatito


    Image: Game Freak, The Pokémon Company/Nintendo


  • Fuecoco


    Image: Game Freak, The Pokémon Company/Nintendo


  • Quaxly


    Image: Game Freak, The Pokémon Company/Nintendo


Here are the full details, provided by The Pokémon Company:

Sprigatito

Category: Grass Cat Pokémon

Height: 1′4″Weight: 9 lbs.

Type: Grass

Ability: OvergrowThe capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokémon.

Fuecoco

Category: Fire Croc Pokémon

Height: 1′4″Weight: 21.6 lbs.

Type: FireAbility: BlazeThe laid-back Fire Croc Pokémon that does things at its own pace.

Quaxly

Category: Duckling Pokémon

Height: 1′8″Weight: 13.4 lbs.

Type: Water

Ability: Torrent

The earnest and tidy Duckling Pokémon.

Truthfully, they are all perfect.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are expected later this year on Nintendo Switch. The Pokémon Company called it an “open world where various towns with no borders blend seamlessly into the wilderness.” Pokémon will appear everywhere, the company said — “in the skies, in the sea, and on the streets.”

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.