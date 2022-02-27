Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new starters details

The Pokémon Company announced Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet during Pokémon Day presentation Sunday, and with it, we’ve been introduced to three new starter Pokémon. They are all very cute, and I’ve already decided who I’m going to choose when the game comes out on Nintendo Switch late this year. (It’s Fuecoco.)
The three new Pokémon are Sprigatito, a “capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokémon;” Fuecoco, a “laid-back Fire Croc Pokémon that does things at its own pace;” and Quaxly, an “earnest and tidy Duckling Pokémon.”
-
Sprigatito
Image: Game Freak, The Pokémon Company/Nintendo
-
Fuecoco
Image: Game Freak, The Pokémon Company/Nintendo
-
Quaxly
Image: Game Freak, The Pokémon Company/Nintendo
Here are the full details, provided by The Pokémon Company:
Sprigatito
Category: Grass Cat Pokémon
Height: 1′4″Weight: 9 lbs.
Type: Grass
Ability: OvergrowThe capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokémon.
Fuecoco
Category: Fire Croc Pokémon
Height: 1′4″Weight: 21.6 lbs.
Type: FireAbility: BlazeThe laid-back Fire Croc Pokémon that does things at its own pace.
Quaxly
Category: Duckling Pokémon
Height: 1′8″Weight: 13.4 lbs.
Type: Water
Ability: Torrent
The earnest and tidy Duckling Pokémon.
Truthfully, they are all perfect.
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are expected later this year on Nintendo Switch. The Pokémon Company called it an “open world where various towns with no borders blend seamlessly into the wilderness.” Pokémon will appear everywhere, the company said — “in the skies, in the sea, and on the streets.”