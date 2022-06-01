Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new Pokémon: Lechonk, Smoliv, and Pawmi revealed

The Pokémon Company released a new trailer and new information for the next set of mainline Pokémon games, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, on Wednesday. In addition to announcing the two new legendaries of the region, the company also showed new info and revealed art for a handful of next generation of Pokémon.

The two new legendary Pokémon are called Koraidon and Miraidon. They have serpentine designs, with Koraidon sporting a red color scheme and Miraidon primarily in purple. Here is Koraidon.

Image: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company

And here is Miraidon.

Image: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company

The trailer also showed some non-legendary monsters you can expect to find in the new region: Pawmi, Lechonk, and Smoliv. Here are the full details of all the other new Pokémon provided by The Pokémon Company:

Pawmi

Image: The Pokémon Company

In addition to the electric sacs in its cheeks, Pawmi has electricity-discharging organs on its forepaws. It generates electricity by rubbing its cheeks, then it shocks its opponents by touching them with the pads on its forepaws. The fur that covers its body is good insulation against the cold and serves the purpose of storing electricity. When it feels uneasy, this cautious Pokémon will begin rubbing its cheeks, preparing itself to discharge an electric shock. Category: Mouse Pokémon Type: Electric Height: 1’ Weight: 5.5 lbs. Ability: Static / Natural Cure

Lechonk

Image: The Pokémon Company

Lechonk uses its sense of smell to find and eat only the most fragrant wild grasses and the richest Berries. As a result of its dining habits, it has come to radiate an aroma resembling herbs that Bug-type Pokémon dislike. If attacked by an opponent and startled, it will charge forward in a panic. It may appear fat at first glance, but in reality, the Pokémon’s body is mostly muscle built by constantly walking around in search of food. Category: Hog Pokémon Type: Normal Height: 1’8” Weight: 22.5 lbs. Ability: Aroma Veil / Gluttony

Smoliv

Image: The Pokémon Company

The oil that comes out of its head has a very strong bitter taste, and it is not suitable for consumption. When startled or attacked, Smoliv will shoot this oil out, slowing its opponent down. It will then seize that moment to run away. In the fruit on its head, Smoliv stores oil made from nutrients it gathers through photosynthesis. As a result, it can go for a week without eating or drinking. It prefers dry and sunny climates, and it seems to spend its days sunbathing. Category: Olive Pokémon Type: Grass/Normal Height: 1’ Weight: 14.3 lbs. Ability: Early Bird

All these new join the already announced starters from the region: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.