Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s glitches are actually hilarious

You might have already heard: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have a few bugs in them.

The issues vary from pop-in, to clipping, to frame rate issues. Pokémon clip through the ground. The games’ frame rates are so low that background character movements look like elementary flip-book animations. These examples are just a few of the many glitches that players have documented since the release of the game. Social media platforms like TikTok and Twitter are now flooded with viral posts showing the most absurd bugs. Regardless of how fans feel about the final product, almost everyone can agree on one thing: The glitches are fucking hilarious.

I’ve enjoyed watching and sharing the clips of bugs as much as I have enjoyed playing the game. Of course, there are genuine concerns over the playability of the games — my own game has crashed two times — but the glitches appear to be mostly visual, rather than game breaking, making them easier to laugh at. The Hamden Journal has decided to round up the funniest glitches we’ve seen so far.

Here’s an icon who walked straight through a a fire-attack, completely unbothered.

Check in on your local Paldean NPC. They are not okay.

This Sprigatito might have smoked a little too much if you know what I mean.

Farewell Fuecoco!

And here are some more fun ones of characters falling into oblivion.

I would file all of these videos under the category “slight body horror.”

This Ursaring just wanted to say hi.

People have been getting creative about how they explore the open world.

I’ve saved the best for last. Here’s my absolutely favorite one I’ve seen so far. The video show a deformed kaiju Delibird in the distance of a snowy mountain. Ten out of ten, I would battle it.