Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Wo-Chien shrine and stake (purple) locations

To get Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s post-game legendary Pokémon, you’ll need to find stakes all over Paldea, then pull them out of the ground. For Wo-Chien, a dark- and grass-type snail Pokémon, you’ll need to grab all the purple stakes in the southeast part of Paldea. Wo-Chien is locked in the Grasswither Shrine.

There are eight stakes to pull out. All you have to do is interact with them. Once you do so, you’ll hear a “mysterious cry,” after which you can interact with the shrine to battle Wo-Chien. It will be at level 60.

The Grasswither Shrine is located in the spot marked below. However, if you grow close to the history professor at school, she will mark these shrines on your map, allowing you to fly directly to them once you visit them the first time. We highly recommend doing that.

Below, we list out all the stake locations for Wo-Chien’s purple shrine. We number the stakes for the sake of organization, but you do not have to pull them out in any specific order.

Wo-Chien purple stake location 1

This stake is in the middle of the craggy mountainous area on top of a cliff.

Wo-Chien purple stake location 2

This stake is along a grassy cliff by the water.

Wo-Chien purple stake location 3

This stake is on a cliff overseeing Artazon.

Wo-Chien purple stake location 4

This stake is on the edge of the grassy area north of the rocky zone.

Wo-Chien purple stake location 5

This stake is next to a waterfall source south of Los Platos.

Wo-Chien purple stake location 6

This stake is on a grassy ledge northeast of Los Platos.

Wo-Chien purple stake location 7

This stake is on top of a swirling grass cliff.

Wo-Chien purple stake location 8

This stake is actually on the cliff right above the shrine.