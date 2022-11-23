Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Ting-Lu shrine and stake (yellow/green) locations

To get Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s post-game legendary Pokémon, you’ll need to find stakes all over Paldea, then pull them out of the ground. For Ting-Lu, a dark- and ground-type snail Pokémon, you’ll need to grab all the orange/gold stakes in the southwest part of Paldea. Ting-Lu is locked in the Groundblight Shrine.

There are eight stakes to pull out. All you have to do is interact with them. Once you do so, you’ll hear a “mysterious cry,” after which you can interact with the shrine to battle Ting-Lu. It will be at level 60.

The Groundblight Shrine is located in the spot marked below. However, if you grow close to the history professor at school, she will mark these shrines on your map, allowing you to fly directly to them once you visit them the first time. We highly recommend doing that.

Graphic: Julia Lee/The Hamden Journal | Source images: Game Freak, The Pokémon Company/Nintendo via The Hamden Journal

Below, we list out all the stake locations for Ting-Lu’s green shrine. We number the stakes for the sake of organization, but you do not have to pull them out in any specific order.

Ting-Lu yellow/green stake location 1

This stake is in the cavern under the grassy part displayed on the map.

Ting-Lu yellow/green stake location 2

This stake is on the ledge of the river.

Ting-Lu yellow/green stake location 3

This stake is on a tiny elevated grass ledge near the ocean to the west of the lake.

Ting-Lu yellow/green stake location 4

This stake is by a cluster of cliffs and ledges, hanging out close to the shoreline.

Ting-Lu yellow/green stake location 5

This stake is right next to where the river connects up to the snowy mountain.

Ting-Lu yellow/green stake location 6

This stake is on a tiny island in Casseroya Lake.

Ting-Lu yellow/green stake location 7

This stake is on the large island in Casseroya Lake.

Ting-Lu yellow/green stake location 8

This stake is shorter than the others (it’s a bit more buried by the snow), and it overlooks the fall-themed forest where the mountain meets the forest.

