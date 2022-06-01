Pokémon Scarlet and Violet reveals its new professors, Turo and Sada

The Pokémon Company revealed a new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet on Wednesday. The new footage debuted new Pokémon like Lechonk and the next set of legendaries from the new region. It also showed you the two new professors who will guide you on your next journey. Turns out, you can pick between two different professors: Professor Sada and Professor Turo. (And, yes, they’re both hot.)

Each version of the game will have their own professor. Players can meet Professor Turo in Pokémon Violet and Professor Sada in Pokémon Scarlet. According to a news release from The Pokémon Company, “Each professor is carrying out research into lore passed down in the region.” Each professor has a unique design, perhaps informed by their backstory. From what we’ve seen of the games, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet appear to be set in a new region with Spanish influences. In Spanish, “futuro” means future, which Turo’s name and his futuristic design derive from. Alternatively, “pasada” means past and could connect to Sada’s name and design since she sports a cavewoman-like look.

Professor Turo wears a lab coat with what appears with some sort of sleek body suit. It’s odd, but at least his haircut looks OK! He’s got a sort of gruff look going for him.

Image: The Pokémon Company

Professor Sada will be the second option. I wouldn’t be the one to dress up in what appears to be pelts, but maybe her personality makes it work. Despite each professor’s unique (and perhaps questionable) sense of style, they’re both verified hotties.

Image: The Pokémon Company

Fans have already taken note and are flooding Twitter with fan art and thirst posts raving about how hot the two are.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will be released on Nov. 18 on Nintendo Switch.