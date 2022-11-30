Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players are hunting the rare Dudunsparce

Forget legendary Pokémon. Forget super rare shiny Pokémon. The latest prized possession Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players can strive towards is the scarce, and extremely stupid, three-segment Dudunsparce.

To understand the appeal of Dudunsparce we need to examine its first evolution, Dunsparce. Dunsparce is a common normal-type Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Silver and Gold. It looks derpy and its design resembles a larvae or pupae with no real appendages other than a stinger. For the longest time, it didn’t have a big evolution, but fans used to joke about wanting a badass evolution for the goofy-looking character. (Similar to how the useless Magikarp evolves into a powerful dragon-like monster, Gyarados.)

Then, roughly 23 years after its initial release, Dunsparce finally got a big evolution in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Dudunsparce.

The evolution feels like a sick joke. Dudunsparce looks almost identical to its little evolution, except it’s longer and has some extra thorax segments. It’s extremely lanky and large, and it basically seems like the long Furby version of Dunsparce. Some fans were upset over the lack of changes in the big evolution, but I think it’s the perfect gag for a stupid Pokémon like Dunsparce. Please enjoy how wretched it is.

Image: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company, Nintendo via The Hamden Journal

Dudunsparce comes in two different forms: a two-segment and three-segment version. The one pictured above is the two-segment one. Each Dudunsparce has a head and tail, so the three-segment Dudunsparce is a whopping five pieces in all. It’s an absolute unit.

The only problem is, the extra-long Dudunsparce is actually quite rare. So, players have been documenting their searches for the mythical creature. I did see a video of a person catching a three-segment Dudunsparce in the wild, but it’s unclear how often it spawns. That means if you really want one, you’re left to hatching Dunsparce eggs and evolving them — like this person did.

Initially, fans thought the odds of a Dunsparce evolving into a three-segment Dudunsparce were one in 25. However, it ended up being much, much rarer. It’s actually a one in 100 chance, according to Serebii. This means it can take quite a bit of work to get the extra-long one.

To understand just what players are going through to get this long boy, here are all the steps: You start by breeding a Dunsparce to get eggs. Dunsparce takes 5,120 steps to hatch, according to the most up-to-date entry from Serebii. Then you need evolve each and every single one of those Dunsparce from level 1 to 32. This Tiktoker repeated those steps 88 times. The hunt for the three-segment Dudunsparce is a true labor of love.

While some dutifully work towards their giant Dudunsparce goals, other trainers are just born lucky. This person had a shiny Dunsparce which evolved into the extra-long Dudunsparce.

The typical odds of running into a shiny Pokémon are one in 4,096, while the odds of evolving a three-segment Dundunsparce are one in a 100. That makes the shiny three-segment Dudunsparce one of the rarest, if not the rarest, Pokémon in Paldea. It’s on a level of rarity that’s comparable to the shiny authentic Sinistea from Pokémon Sword and Shield.

And while we all can’t be that fortunate, I wish everyone luck on their hunt for the extra-awful Dudunsparce.