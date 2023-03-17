Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Decidueye 7-star raid — best counters

Decidueye, the grass- and ghost-type Pokémon from Alola, is making its Pokémon Scarlet and Violet debut in seven-star Tera Raids. It has a flying Tera Type and is actually quite easy to take down using Miraidon and some support Pokémon.

Decidueye with the flying Tera Type and Mightiest Mark is only in raids from March 16 at 8 p.m. EDT until March 19 at 7:59 p.m EDT and March 23 at 8 p.m. EDT until March 26 at 7:59 p.m. EDT.

Decidueye Tera Raid rewards

Upon defeating Decidueye, you’ll be able to catch one, but only one. After you capture your first one, you will not be able to catch any more, even if you defeat it again. You’ll also get TM164 (Brave Bird) and a guaranteed Ability Patch for your first victory.

The caught Decidueye has its Hidden Ability, Long Reach, allowing it to hit your Pokémon with physical attacks without activating any contact-based effects. It also comes with the Mightiest Mark, just like the Pokémon from earlier seven-star raids. It also has complete perfect IVs.

Similarly to other Tera Raids, you can get other drops, like Exp. Candy, Tera Shards, Bottle Caps, and treasure items to sell for money. Serebii.net has a complete drop table. Decidueye raids do not drop Herba Mystica.

Decidueye Tera Raid best counters

As of this writing, there is one definitive set-up that players are using frequently: a powered up Miraidon with some support Bellibolts, courtesy of Reddit.

Decidueye is at level 100 with a flying Tera Type. It knows Spirit Shackle, Brave Bird, Low Kick, and Leaf Blade, along with Feather Dance, Swords Dance, and Air Cutter. It does not do any notable guaranteed set-up, but you will want to watch out for all those buffs and debuffs throughout the battle.

Remember that your Pokémon should be at least level 100 when bringing them into seven-star raids. You may be able to get away with not perfectly EV or IV training them, but it’s recommended that you do for easy knockouts.

As usual with these raids, there are quite a few strategies going around to use, but below we talk about the strategy we personally used and can give our thumbs up to. (Though, honestly, Miraidon does seem to be the way to clear this raid easily.)

Decidueye Miraidon Tera Raid build

Nature: Modest

Modest Ability: Hadron Engine

Hadron Engine Tera Type: Electric

Electric EVs: 252 HP/252 Special Attack/4 Defense

252 HP/252 Special Attack/4 Defense IVs: Maxed HP, Defense, Special Defense, Special Attack

Maxed HP, Defense, Special Defense, Special Attack Held item: Magnet

Magnet Moveset: Charge, Electro Drift, Parabolic Charge, Metal Sound

Provided that you have other supports, Miraidon should be able to sweep Decidueye in two turns. Simply use Charge on the first turn and Electro Drift on the second turn. If you were buffed and Decidueye was debuffed properly, it should get knocked out immediately.

If you don’t have the Bellibolt supports below, it will just take multiple hits to take out Decidueye. Keep yourself healed with chants to avoid lowering the time gauge.

Being honest, you do not have to explicitly do this Miraidon/Bellibolt strategy to be successful. In our first run of this event, we brought a Bellibolt to support a Miraidon; even without the specific strategy, the Miraidon was able to knock out Decidueye in two turns, since the damage was staggered perfectly to avoid allowing Decidueye to put up a shield.

In other runs, we had three Miraidon allies, powering up with Charge and attacking with Electro Drift, and we were able to wipe out the Decidueye in only a few turns. Try to avoid spamming Electro Drift repeatedly and remember to buff and debuff, and you should be fine.

Decidueye Bellibolt Tera Raid build

Nature: Bold

Bold Ability: Static

Static Tera Type: Electric

Electric EVs: 252 HP/252 Defense/4 Special Defense

252 HP/252 Defense/4 Special Defense IVs: Maxed HP, Defense, Special Defense, Special Attack

Maxed HP, Defense, Special Defense, Special Attack Held item: Focus Sash

Focus Sash Moveset: Acid Spray (TM13), Chilling Water (TM22), Reflect (TM74), Electric Terrain

If you are running with the above Miraidon, all you have to do is make sure to Acid Spray Decidueye on the first turn and then use an attack-boosting cheer on the second turn. The Focus Sash will ensure that you will not die in one turn and Miraidon will get to work its one-hit K.O. magic.

If not running with a Miraidon, your job is just to debuff the hell out of Decidueye due to its Swords Dance boosted attack. Keep spamming Chilling Water and Acid Spray to allow others to get in clean hits without getting knocked out.