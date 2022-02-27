Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are coming to the Switch later this year

Surprise! There are even more Pokémon games on the way. At a livestreamed event on Sunday morning, the Pokémon Company teased two new titles: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The games are expected to launch on the Nintendo Switch in late 2022, and the brief teaser looked reminiscent of 2019’s Pokémon Sword and Shield. Unfortunately, there’s little else in the way of detail right now.

The other big news is that Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which just launched earlier this year, is getting a software update called “daybreak.” It’ll be available for free later today, and includes a new quest to investigate. The Pokémon Company also announced that it’s creating an animated series that’s set in the Hisui region from the game, which is expected to debut later this year.

Also part of the announcement was a big update coming to Pokémon Go, in which monsters from the Alola region — which first debuted in Pokémon Sun and Moon — will be coming to the game starting on March 1st. And the competitive battle game Pokémon Unite will also be getting some notable new features, including new, more intense fights called “fury battles” that launch today. Players who log in now will also get limited edition Pokémon Day gear to wear while playing.