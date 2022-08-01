Pokémon Presents stream announced, promising news on Pokémon Scarlet/Violet

The Pokémon Company is preparing for a major update on all things Pokémon, with a new Pokémon Presents video presentation coming this Wednesday, Aug. 3. That new Pokémon Presents showcase will offer updates on Pokémon apps and video games, including this year’s mainline releases, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

Wednesday’s Pokémon Presents will stream on the Pokémon YouTube channel starting at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT. In addition to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, we may get updates on games for mobile devices like Pokémon Unite and Pokémon Go, and — fingers crossed — word on the fate of the long-awaited Pokémon Sleep.

But Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will likely be the stars of the show. Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have revealed very little about the next mainline entries in the Pokémon series, which are headed to Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18.

In June, The Pokémon Company gave fans some tidbits of info, including new Pokémon that will join the three starters of Scarlet and Violet — Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly — like Smoliv, Lechonk, and Pawmi, as well as the new Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon. The newest Pokémon will also star two of the hottest professors to ever grace the series, Professor Sada and Professor Turo. But there’s much about Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, from a gameplay perspective, that Nintendo and The Pokémon Company haven’t revealed about the game, which appears to have time-travel elements. We’ll know more soon enough.