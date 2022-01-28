Pokémon Legends Arceus special evolution requirements guide

Tons of Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus require something special to evolve, rather than just leveling up. The game uses a combination of previous techniques and new evolution methods and items. Our Pokémon Legends: Arceus guide special evolutions guide explains how to evolve Kleavor, Basculegion, Wyrdeer, Ursaluna, Sneasler, Overquil, and other special Pokémon.

Several of the new Pokémon with special Hisuian forms and evolutions require something specific to evolve. Once you complete these requirements, you can open up your bag, select the Pokémon, and evolve them.

Table of contents

Battle-based evolutions

A few Pokémon only evolve if they use a specific move a certain number of times or take a certain amount of damage. Both of these can happen over multiple fights, so you can go out and attack weak Pokémon to get this done quickly.

Hisuian Quilfish → Overquil : Use Barb Barrage in Strong Style 20 times

: Use Barb Barrage in Strong Style 20 times Standler → Wyrdeer : Use Psyshield Bash in Agile Style 20 times

: Use Psyshield Bash in Agile Style 20 times White Stripe Basculin → Basculegion: Take over 250 damage in recoil

Move-based evolutions

These Pokémon evolve when they learn a specific move.

Aipom → Ambipom : Double Hit

: Double Hit Bonsly → Sudowoodo : Mimic

: Mimic Lickitung → Lickilicky : Rollout

: Rollout Mime Jr. → Mr. Mime : Mimic

: Mimic Piloswine → Mamoswine : Ancient Power

: Ancient Power Tangela → Tangrowth : Ancient Power

: Ancient Power Yanma →Yanmega: Ancient Power

Gender-specific evolutions

These Pokémon only evolve when they’re a specific gender.

Burmy (male) → Mothim

Burmy (female) → Wormadam

Combee (female) → Vespiquen

Ralts (male) → Gallade (with Dawn Stone)

(with Dawn Stone) Snover (female) → Froslass (with Dawn Stone)

Stone and item evolutions

Some Pokémon just require you to use a specific item on them. If you have the required item in your inventory and hover over it, the Pokémon will say “compatible” if you can use it to evolve.

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you can use the Linking Cord to get Pokémon that you would normally trade to evolve. You can also evolve any Pokémon that would normally require a hold item while trading simply by using that item on the Pokémon.

We’ve listed out the item-based evolutions below.

Alolan Vulpix → Alolan Ninetails : Ice Stone

: Ice Stone Clefairy → Clefable : Moon Stone

: Moon Stone Dusclops → Dusknoir : Reaper Cloth

: Reaper Cloth Eevee → Flareon : Fire Stone

: Fire Stone Eevee → Glaceon : Ice Stone

: Ice Stone Eevee → Jolteon : Thunder Stone

: Thunder Stone Eevee → Leafeon : Leaf Stone

: Leaf Stone Eevee → Vaporeon : Water Stone

: Water Stone Electabuzz → Electivire : Electirizer

: Electirizer Gligar → Gliscor : Razor Fang during nighttime

: Razor Fang during nighttime Graveler → Golem : Linking Cord

: Linking Cord Happiny → Chansey : Oval Stone during daytime

: Oval Stone during daytime Haunter → Gengar : Linking Cord

: Linking Cord Hisuian Growlithe → Hisuian Arcanine : Fire Stone

: Fire Stone Hisuian Sneasel → Sneasler : Razor Claw during daytime

: Razor Claw during daytime Hisuian Voltorb → Hisuian Electrode : Leaf Stone

: Leaf Stone Johto Sneasel → Weavile : Razor Claw during nighttime

: Razor Claw during nighttime Kadabra → Alakazam : Linking Cord

: Linking Cord Kirlia (male) → Gallade : Dawn Stone

: Dawn Stone Machoke → Machamp : Linking Cord

: Linking Cord Magmar → Magmortar : Magmarizer

: Magmarizer Magneton → Magnezone : Thunder Stone

: Thunder Stone Misdreavus → Mismagius : Dusk Stone

: Dusk Stone Murkrow → Honchkrow : Dusk Stone

: Dusk Stone Onix → Steelix : Metal Coat

: Metal Coat Petilil → Hisuian Lilligant : Sun Stone

: Sun Stone Pikachu → Raichu : Thunder Stone

: Thunder Stone Porygon → Porygon2 : Upgrade

: Upgrade Porygon2 → Porygon-Z : Dubious Disc

: Dubious Disc Rhydon → Rhyperior : Protector

: Protector Roselia → Roserade : Shiny Stone

: Shiny Stone Scyther → Kleavor : Black Augurite

: Black Augurite Scyther → Scizor : Metal Coat

: Metal Coat Snorunt (female) → Froslass : Dawn Stone

: Dawn Stone Togetic → Togekiss : Shiny Stone

: Shiny Stone Ursaring → Ursaluna : Peat Block during a full moon

: Peat Block during a full moon Vulpix → Ninetails: Fire Stone

Location-based Evolutions

These Pokémon can evolve based on where they are. Eevee just needs to be around the respective rock for Leafeon and Glaceon, though we were prompted to evolve Magneton and Nosepass after just being in the Coronet Highlands.

Keep in mind that some of these Pokémon can also evolve using stones, as listed above, so it might be a better idea to use those, depending on how soon you want your evolved Pokémon.

Eevee → Leafeon : Near the Mossy Rock in the southwest area of The Heartwood (Obsidian Fieldlands)

: Near the Mossy Rock in the southwest area of The Heartwood (Obsidian Fieldlands) Eevee → Glaceon : Near the Ice Rock in a cavern in Bonechill Wastes (Alabaster Icelands)

: Near the Ice Rock in a cavern in Bonechill Wastes (Alabaster Icelands) Magneton → Magnezone : Coronet Highlands

: Coronet Highlands Nosepass → Probopass : Coronet Highlands

: Coronet Highlands Sliggoo → Goodra: Raining area

Friendship-based Evolutions

These Pokémon only evolve if you reach high friendship levels with them. You can do this by leveling them up. An NPC named Belamy in front of the Village Pastures in Jubilife City will evaluate your friendship levels with your Pokémon.

Budew → Roselia

Buneary → Lopunny

Chingling → Chimecho

Cleffa → Clefairy

Eevee → Espeon (daytime)

(daytime) Eevee → Sylveon (while knowing a fairy-type move)

(while knowing a fairy-type move) Eevee → Umbreon (nighttime)

(nighttime) Golbat → Crobat

Munchlax → Snorlax

Pichu → Pikachu

Riolu → Lucario

Togepi → Togetic

Other evolution methods

Mantine is so weird that it gets its own category. To evolve your Mantyke, you need to have a Remoraid in your party with the Mantyke. That’s it.