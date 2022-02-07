Pokémon Legends: Arceus: Does Big Buizel exist?

I have spent a significant amount of time looking for a large Buizel over the 20 or so hours I’ve played in Pokémon Legends: Arceus so far. You may have done that too, looking for a Buizel at least 2 feet, 8 inches tall for a guy named Dorian — he’s got an early request, called Big Buizel, Little Buizel — who is very concerned with Buizel’s size. No, not the size of the Ice Beam that Buizel (and evolved form Floatzel) can shoot out of its butt, but the size of the Buizel doing the act.

I spent the morning searching for a sizable Buizel, one big enough to please Dorian. Did I succeed? Yes. But was it worth the effort? Absolutely not. Anyway, folks: Gather around. This is the story of my journey, in hopes that my struggle will assist you.

I’d been catching Buizels for the entire 18 or so hours I’d been playing at this point, throwing PokéBalls whenever I saw one in the wild. This method was not providing results, save for pastures full of the creatures. This morning, I started the Buizel hunt by scouting locations where I’d seen Buizels before: in Obsidian Fieldlands, that’s Horseshoe Plains, Windspent Run, and Worn Bridge. For Cobalt Coastlands, it’s Aipom Hill and Bathers’ Lagoon. From my research, Obsidian Fieldlands is the best bet — specifically Horseshoe Plains and Worn Bridge.

Image: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company via The Hamden Journal

It’s easily where the most Buizels spawned — including an Alpha Buizel. I spent hours scouring these areas and caught a ton of Pokémon, around 30, before an Alpha Buizel spawned. None of these were large enough for Dorian, unfortunately, except for the Alpha.

If you’ve beaten the Noble Pokémon Kleavor, Alpha Pokémon can spawn in Obsidian Fieldlands, according to Serebii. Alpha Buizel is one such Pokémon; I found it in Horseshoe Plains, but I needed Basculegion, which is unlocked around rank three, to reach the island it was on.

Image: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company via The Hamden Journal

With multiple pasture’s worth of Buizels, I gave Dorian my Alpha, which satisfied him. But because I am a thorough investigative journalist, I went back out into the Obsidian Fieldlands to continue searching for a Buizel at least 2 feet, 8 inches tall. It was in that trip that I secured a Buizel that met the height requirement, around 10 or so Buizels in. The annoying thing with this request is that you can’t check a Buizel’s size until you’ve returned back to the village and search your pastures. The best tip I have for you with this in mind is that you can check Buizel’s height in the pasture, by scrolling through the Pokémon’s summary; before I learned this, I was trying to give Dorian every goddamn Buizel only for them to be rejected each time.

Big Buizels that are not Alphas exist. But from my extensive, painstaking research, I can tell you that they’re very rare. My advice is this: Just give him the Alpha. Save yourself the tears. But still be prepared to spend too much time looking for an Alpha. If you don’t trust me, trust the other people of the internet. I’m not the only person who’s struggled.

For our efforts in the Big Buizel, Little Buizel request, Dorian gave me five Oran Berries and one piece of candy. Like I said before, it was not worth the prize — save for the relief that I never have to catch a Buizel again. The bad news for me, of course, is that I am still searching for a Cherrim for the To Bloom or Not to Bloom request, and it is also terrible.