Pokémon Go’s Alolan event detailed: Rowlet, Litten, Popplio among new Pokémon

When Pokémon Go’s Season of Alola event begins on March 1, developer Niantic will add more than 20 new Pokémon to the game. These Pokémon come from the Alolan region of Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon, and include Rowlet, Popplio, and Litten. Niantic announced the new Season of Alola details in a blog post published Monday, following an announcement on Sunday.

Here’s the full list of Pokémon making their debut in Pokémon Go — though one Pokémon on the list, Comfey, will only be available to players in Hawaii.

Rowlet

Dartrix

Decidueye

Litten

Torracat

Incineroar

Popplio

Brionne

Primarina

Pikipek

Trumbeak

Toucannon

Yungoos

Gumshoos

Rockruff

Midday Form Lycanroc

Midnight Form Lycanroc

Jangmo-o

Hakamo-o

Kommo-o

Tapu Koko

Comfey — available only in Hawaii

Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, Pikipek, and Yungoos will all appear more frequently in the wild, Niantic said in its blog post Monday.

As for raids and mega-raids in Season of Alola, here’s what you’ll find:

One-Star: Bellsprout, Snubbull, Phanpy, Electrike, Rockruff

Three-Star: Alolan Raichu, Nidoqueen, Wigglytuff, Alolan Graveler

Five-Star: Tapu Koko

Mega: Mega Venusaur

Finally, by completing Pokémon Go’s Field Research Tasks, players will have the chance to find Pikipek and Yungoos. The kickoff event for Season of Alola will run from March 1 to March 9.

Niantic also included details for March’s Community Day celebration, noting that Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew will be featured. Community Day is scheduled for March 13 at 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (local time).

The events and bonuses are as follows, straight from Niantic:

Event Bonuses

¼ Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in Incubator during event period

3 hr Incense Duration

3 hr Lure Module Duration

A Community Day Box with 30 Ultra Balls, 3 Super Incubators, 4 Lucky Eggs, 1 Elite Charged TM will be available in the in-game shop for 1,280 PokéCoin

A free bundle with 30 Ultra Balls will be available in the shop

Event-themed stickers from PokéStops, Gifts and the in-game shop

Take a few snapshots for a surprise

Exclusive Attacks

Sandslash evolved from Sandshrew during the event or up to two hours afterwards will know Night Slash

Alolan Sandslash evolved from Alolan Sandshrew during the event or up to two hours afterwards will know Shadow Slash

Trainers can access the Community Day Special Research Story: Gritty and Glacial by purchasing tickets for $1.00 (USD) (or equivalent pricing tier in local currency)

Further details are available on the Pokémon Go blog.